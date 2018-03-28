Leeds United fans on Twitter: Whites watching ‘at least till the world stops turning round’

Have your say

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

Brando Cerati (@elbrando14): Really hope we don’t let the England band into Elland Road #lufc

Danny Fisher (@Danny_Fisher129): Am I renewing my season ticket? You god damn right I am! #LUFC

Ben Chapman (@beno_1985): Well @andrearadri, the Leadership team & @LUFC i have renewed my Season Ticket, I have done my job now it is your turn!! Show me what you have got!! #lufc

Jill Farrally (@JillFarrally): Couldn’t wait any longer by my phone my daughter @Kimmie230688 and I have just renewed our season tickets... keeping the faith #LUFC

Inda_Rebel (@inda_rebel): Anything less than a win on Friday and Cellino would have been looking to sack you Heckingbottom; especially if this was the first 9 games #lufc

Ryan (@LeedsUtdRyan): Luke Ayling has been a big loss for Leeds this season since his injury, still think Jansson needs a good defensive partner.. #lufc #mot

David Hay (@Davehaymot): In the process of renewing my #lufc season ticket. I know it’s an addiction but I’ve been watching Leeds live since 1969 so it ain’t gonna change now, or at least till the world stops turning round..ups and downs..

Steven Butterfield (@buttuk): I’ve just renewed my #lufc season ticket today, I think I need help.