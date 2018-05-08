Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘When will it be our turn?’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@OliWhiteMOT93. Promoted teams since Leeds returned to the Championship: QPR x2, Norwich x2, Swansea, Reading, Southampton, West Ham, Cardiff x2, Hull x2, Palace, Leicester, Burnley x2, Bournemouth, Watford, ‘Boro, Newcastle, Brighton, Huddersfield and Wolves. When will it be our turn? #lufc.

@LeedsRealist. Without a doubt Saiz and Hernandez are the most talented players in the squad, however the team seems to play better without them. The side becomes more physical and is more adaptable, yesterday was the best “championship” performance I’ve seen from Leeds. #lufc.

@EFLStats. Top Leeds United players 2017-18 – Goals: Roofe - 11. Most apps: Jansson, Alioski - 42. Assists: Hernandez - 8. Shots on target: Lasogga- 28. Passes: Hernandez - 1657. Interceptions: Phillips, Jansson - 54. Dribbles: Saiz - 127. Clearances: Jansson - 392. Blocks - Jansson - 39.

@Austin4evaLEEDS. Another season comes to an end. Another season stuck in the championship. If PH is still there next season I’m not going to expect much. Maybe a relegation battle. #lufc #mot.

@FletchStephen. What a dreadful season. We live in hope someone knows how to put it right for next season. We still signed off with a decent(ish) win over QPR and Elland Rd looked a picture. On to next season. #mot #lufc.