Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘When Douglas is back; I’d still play Alioski at left back’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@BremnersLaces. Dallas out for 6 weeks. Time to move on targets #lufc. If we miss this opportunity it’ll be such a shame &, frankly, a travesty. It would take, what, 2 or 3 signings to strengthen & help us over the line. Radrizzani said P/o was target @ start of season and were exceeding that.

@eirewhite. Really feel for Stuart Dallas. Every time he hits a bit of form he seems to pick up an injury. This latest set back must be a tough blow for him personally especially with the year that’s in it. #LUFC.

@deancore. Not saying this is the case with anyone in particular but you can see why Bielsa needs a certain type of player. Some lads just cannot stay fit enough to play under him as their bodies wont allow it. can see why he targets young players as they adapt easier into his levels. #lufc.

@LeedsUtdLAW. Can’t stop tapping, humming, singing or whispering the @Cli5hy Klich is scoring goals song at work today. Infectious, amazing song !! #lufc #klich #klichisscoringgoals #bielsa it could be 20 yards ...

@BurnfaceRovers. Why are people so bothered about Dallas being injured again? He’s basically our 3rd choice left back. #lufc.

@BurnfaceRovers. Speaking of which, when Douglas is back; I’d still play Alioski at left back. Think he’s been great. #lufc.