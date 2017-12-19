Leeds United fans on Twitter: What will happen when Berardi finally scores?

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@Bealolufc. Don’t even wanna think about the amount of banning orders Leeds will be dishing out for pitch invasion when Berardi finally scores

@LeedsinLondon. BIG WIN. Now let’s beat Hull at home next weekend and we’re well and truly on it for the new year #lufc

@reltonml01. 12 points from these next 4 games. Anything less is disappointing #lufc

@Radebe_Leeds. Good win yesterday. Three games in quick succession, and on paper, we should be aiming for 9 points. Ahhh love Christmas football

@LeedsUtdRyan. Pawel Cibicki really has surprised us Leeds fans with his performances. Just shows that Thomas Christiansen has faith in a number of players #lufc

@TheMightyLeeds. Jay-Roy Grot has had a troubled start at Leeds, I get that. But view this from his perspective - he gets anywhere near the ball and the fans are on his back. I genuinely feel sorry for the bloke and don’t see how he can improve given this. #lufc

@Tommy_LUFC. Personally I’m not fussed about breaking the bank for players in January unless it’s the right deal for the club & player. Any position you care to name has several players challenging for it. #lufc

@Jonny__Howard. Happy with the result but if we don’t have a keeper lined up for January we won’t make the playoffs. #lufc