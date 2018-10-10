Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘What’s the longest a team has gone without being awarded a penalty?’

we round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on soial media.

@AllLoveLeeds. Mark Viduka with his shot like a bazooka is 43 years old! Just let that sink in. Thankfully older than me, but not by much #lufc #MOT

@LeedsUtdRyan. Wouldn’t it be good if Leeds still had Mark Viduka today. #lufc #mot

Flashback: How and why Howard Wilkinson made the move from Sheffield Wednesday to Leeds United 30 years ago today

@LufcConnor_. Ain’t it good seeing Pontus Jansson back to his best this season for Leeds, absolute brick wall on his day#LUFC #MOT

@LufcConnor_. Hopefully Leeds have a fully fit squad after the international break and then we can start beating teams #LUFC #MOT

@kodakbrownie. What is the longest a team has gone without being awarded a penalty? #lufc #mot #alaw looks like the record is in sight @LUFC

@franlight1. @PhilHayYEP As a fan that’s all I like to see players giving %100 things are not always going to come off but the stats in most games do not lie #LUFC #mot

@jamesalevy. @theterracelife @WACCOE Since I can’t pick Elland Road, I’d have to say that the atmosphere at Palace is always good, but the truth is any time Leeds are the away team the atmosphere will be electric. Benefits of being almost universally hated I suppose! #MOT #LUFC

@MurrayDjam2011. #lufc Just looked at the save from @Kalvinphillips on Saturday again, he was so unlucky not to score. Keeper made a miraculous save to knock it onto the post. Next time Kalvin! #MOT