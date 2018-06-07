Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Welcome to Leeds United’s world Villa fans’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@James_H_3. So if we don’t go up, we make a very tidy profit on a hernandez who we signed for free. he’s worth £10m at least. #lufc.

Fabian Delph.

@RGBrown8. Rough calculation that the heckingbottom deal cost #lufc around a 1 million. No wonder the tickets are so expensive.

@SeanSDAL. #QPR’s £500k bid for Scunthorpe United centre-half Murray Wallace has been rejected. the #iron are looking to get closer to £800k, other championship sides including #lUFc and #ReadingFc are reportedly interested too.

@Mr_Smiff74. Remember when #avfc stole Delph from us? i guess it’s now time for everyone else to cherry pick their best players & leave them with the dregs. #lufc.

@sgallag90. Just because everyone laughed at us, doesn’t mean we have to do the same. i want everyone to hate us through jealousy, not because we’re classless and sneer at others. Good luck to #avfc fans.

@adriandenham. Welcome to leeds United’s world Villa fans. #lufc #avfc.

@reltonml01. Football is an opinions based sport and not everyone agrees with each other and that’s fine but i will be shocked if you can find one person out there who agrees that having Klich as a RcB is a

good idea. the obvious choice with what we have is ayling RcB and coyle RWB. #lufc.