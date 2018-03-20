Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘We’re now raiding 21st place Barnsley’

wE ROUND up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media

@markrikko. Andy Yiadom. Never heard of him til yesterday. Was in champ team of the year last season. Versatile according to Mr Hay. Was gonna go to Huddersfield or Swansea apparently. #lufc.

@BurnfaceRovers. People wanted the manager to pick the players to buy. We’re now raiding 21st place Barnsley.

@julekgrant. What is the point of Yiadom? we do NOT need a R/lB crazy. We need a TOP Quality experienced coach/manager.

@DistractedLeeds. Those that are complaining about Yiadom coming to #LUFC: Team of the Year last year, two Prem teams fought to sign him at the start of the season, plays LB or RB and he’ll be free. Better than what we have, so what is there to complain about? Great signing imo.

@Liamdestroyer39. A plus could be that we can’t be worse next season right? RIGHT?

@ChrisShallcross. @andrearadri @LUFC will you get Pablo Hernandez signed up on a 2 year contract now! Before we lose him! #lufc #alaw #mot.

@DannyB8z. Remember when we had Cellino in charge and we were the laughing stock of football.....thank god those days are gone eh.

@Zak_Allen. We’ve changed players, managers and nearly our club badge. How about we start changing our formation since it hasn’t worked since home to Burton last September?