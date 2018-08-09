Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘We’re not famous anymore!’

We round up what Lees United fans are discussing on social media.

@wassell51. Well those limited Derby away tickets didn’t last long did they @LUFC? #lufc.

@cashmorelufc_. Derby have just not long signed Martyn Waghorn from Ipswich. I wonder if he’ll play on Saturday, if he does he may well be quite a threat. May have to bring Pontus back into the 11 for that one but then again how can we drop Berardi or Coops on Sunday’s performance. #lufc.

@chaz_coleman. My meeting with a partner just outside of Eindhoven ended with him talking Bielsa tactics about the Stoke game and a discussion on the Champions League team of the 00’s. We’re not famous anymore! #lufc.

@JCraggSport. Only just seen Ronaldo Vieira was sold to Sampdoria the other day. Can’t help but feel Radrizzani will regret that decision in years to come. Real talent I thought. #LUFC.

@jimmy_L_UFC. Boro are going for it with these signings. It’s all well and good but doesn’t mean they’ll succeed if they can’t gel together. Hopefully we sign a couple more and we can just consistently perform at the pace we set against Stoke.

@AMitherer. I’d be chuffed with Steven Caulker, if he’s got his head right that could be a proper bargain. #lufc.

@LeedsUtdRyan. I wonder if it will be an interesting transfer deadline day for Leeds, Oliver Norwood still being linked with a move, we need a defender has cover. #lufc #mot.