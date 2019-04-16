Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘We must absolutely raise the roof against Wigan -the noisiest yet!’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@GhostDrinker. Is it sinking in yet for all #LUFC fans that very soon we may have to sing a song about a magic hat *ALL NIGHT*

@BielsasEnganche. Holy s***. The next time I go to work, it might be mathematically impossible for Leeds to drop out of the top 2. #lufc

READ MORE: 17 photos of Leeds United fans in the stands against Sheffield Wednesday

@ashleyhirst15. Come on now Ipswich give Leeds more tickets. You’re already relegated, might as well cash in! #lufc

@NickLUFCWilson. If the weekend gives us anything to go by it’s no games are easy, expecting the same passion and intensity from the lads against Wigan Friday #LUFC

@LeedsUtdRyan. Fancy Leeds to win 3-0 on Friday #lufc #mot

@For_Yorkshire. We must absolutely raise the #EllandRoad roof against Wigan -the noisiest yet! Incessant wall of #LeedsUnited supportive & opponent intimidating noise. #LUFC For #Bielsa #mot #alaw #waccoe #Yorkshire’s Club #ScarfsUpForLeeds (in the sun)

@rodchristopher9. This is a great time to be a Leeds fan, however it all ends this season. Sit back, relax & enjoy the Bielsa ride guys & gals. This guy is genius! #lufc

@DamianVictini. There are only four games remaining for Leeds, I really hope we can win all of those games and finally return back to the Premier League. #EFL #LUFC