Leeds United fans on Twitter: Viera, Lasogga and season tickets

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@AshHogdog. Lee Bowyer was worthy of more than just one England appearance surely! #lufc

@KarlRennison. That’s the @LUFC season ticket renewed yet again for another year of fun

@LeedsUtdRyan. It looks like Pierre-Michel Lasogga wants to stay at Leeds for next season, but do the club want him? #lufc

@LUFC. @Ronaldo_Vieira8 has been called up to the @England U20s squad to face Portugal

@Jannsonisgod. @LUFC @Ronaldo_Vieira8 @England How? He can’t get in our squad ahead of O’Kane

@RupertTrousers. I thought the reason why he has been so rhubarb this season is that he’s injured and needs resting. And now he’s in England squad #lufc

@EthanFromOnline. @RITGK the squad was 5 off 2nd after Burton. that’s half the season. Forshaw’s been added since. Orta seems to be the only man taking any flack, but it’s very reductive to look at our season and boil it down to him. #lufc

@WotzThatSound. @LeedsNews @PhilHayYEP Not worried because if we do sell Saiz we know club will replace him with a player of similar standard... #lufc

@Elliott_Enoch. Season ticket renewed! Can’t wait for us to sell Pontus and Samu in the summer and watch us battle for mid table mediocrity. #Lufc #MOT #100Years