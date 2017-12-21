Leeds United fans on Twitter: Ulloa - surely worth the effort to try sign on loan?

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@JonnyPrice07. Can’t wait to be at Elland Road Saturday to watch [Gaetano] Berardi smash one in the top bins as we beat Hull to go back into the playoffs #Lufc

@AlwaysLeedsUnit. I really hope we don’t send Ideguchi to Leonesa. We need to get him over to the Bundesliga. Much closer style to what we need from him in this league, and the EPL for that matter. Here’s hoping. #LUFC

@JosephAB88. If you’re a Leeds fan and dislike Berardi, please go support Huddersfield Town. #lufc

@TomHuffinley. [Leonardo] Ulloa [pictured above] is literally 4/5th in line at Leicester. Surely worth the effort to try sign on loan #lufc

@LUFCRoofe. Have to say I’d much prefer Ryan Kent on loan in January than Ben Woodburn #lufc

@LUFCFA6. Hull have sold around 2,000 for Saturday’s game, the home end looks to be on the way to a sell out so it’ll be pretty much a full house Saturday. Here’s hoping the players show! #LUFC