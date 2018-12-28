Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘The current BPF slating serves no purpose’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@ellandduck. The current BPF slating serves no purpose. If Darlow comes in it will be as a number one. BPF will drop to the U23s to work on his weaknesses, which are fixable. If it makes you feel better to call him s**t, go ahead, but it won’t make Bielsa drop him any sooner. #lufc

READ MORE: Leeds United 3 Blackburn Rovers 2 - Phil Hay’s player ratings

@K1R5TYAP. Still gives me shivers and makes me want to jump around yesterday was amazing. Last minute winners arent good on the body #lufc #MOT #lastminutewinners

@ben_dryden90. Still buzzing after yesterday result. Easily the best game I’ve seen live and the atmosphere at the end was class #lufc

@markroper23. If Pablo scores that free kick yesterday, we’re talking about the quality of the strike not the position of the keeper. BPF will be all right as he improves his general distribution IMO. #lufc

@harrygoodfella1. I’m fairly certain the end of season review dvd will need to be a double disc affair judging by the first half alone, and will surely be a best seller irrespective of what happens from here on in. #leeds #LeedsUnited #leedsutd #alaw #waccoe #lufc #leedsleedsleeds #MOT #LEEBLA

@LeedsUtdRyan. I never thought we would see this current Leeds team do well but Marcelo Bielsa coming in has made us all believe #lufc #mot