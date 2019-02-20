Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Suspended fine was the most logical outcome’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

Mark Philmore (@IdlePastimes). I still think a suspended fine was the most logical outcome in these circumstances. Acknowledges that no rules broken but against the spirit. Then bring a rule in and if it’s broken at a later date impose the fine. #lufc

David Wood (@mrdavidnwood). £650. Combined cost of renewing season tickets in the family stand for me & my daughter. Can’t knock that really #lufc

WeAllLoveLeeds (@LufcConnor_). Love seeing the team spirit from Leeds this season, so much passion in the side #lufc #mot

Mario Rosi (@MarioRo20699396). You don’t break any rules and get fined with 200k #Spygate #LUFC is @EFL short of cash? Anyway hopefully distraction is over and Leeds gonna win the Championship now!

Gary Kerr (@jefflad78). Im no fan of @LUFC but their fine for someone doing some homework is shocking. Football is baffling me more by the day and is out of touch. Im not saying get back to the bad old days of thuggery and crap standards but find some middle ground at least. #lufc #SpyGate

David Watkins (@DaveLUFCWatkins). Good opportunity to measure ourselves against Norwich and West Brom in our next 2 games. Bolton on Saturday, who were hammered 0 - 4 by the Canaries and then QPR where the Albion go tonight. #lufc

Mark Mortimer (@morti59). £200k #LUFC fine is a joke yes, but it’s done with and we can hopefully concentrate on the much more important task of the season!?