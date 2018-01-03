Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Really hope TC plays some of the talented Academy players’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

Ryan Pinnick (@RPlufc93). I think this window could see us add one real first teamer then a couple of young fringe players, Halme linked and could see us going back for George Hirst #lufc

Ben Roger (@BenRoger91). With a couple of additions we could really push for top 2. #lufc #mot

chris brady (@carpitone). Looking forward to seeing if we bring a new striker this transfer window #LUFC

Bill Phipps (via Facebook). Saiz is a class player. I thought Roofe worked hard and troubled their defence ... pity he missed that goal. Anita should play in midfield ... he’s not strong enough to be a defender.

Linda Ashman (via Facebook). We haven’t played well in our last few games but had good results, the only difference in the last 2 games is we run out of luck, it had to happen, Mot.

Andrew James Crowther (via Facebook). Stop making excuses about vol of games over Xmas period. It’s a busy period but it’s not an insurmountable challenge.

Benny Tayls (@BennyTaylsLUFC). Really hope TC plays some of the talented Academy players I’d really like to see Clarke Shackleton Nicell involved in some capacity v Newport, would rest up our ‘key’ players with hard games approaching #lufc #LUFC