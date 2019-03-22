Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Plans to rename the East Stand after Howard Wilkinson?’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@ConnorMOT92. I wish Leeds had Kemar Roofe back for our next game.. #lufc #mot

READ MORE: Nine reasons to remain optimistic over Leeds United’s promotion push

@Dom_Leeds. QUESTION: Does promotion define how much of a legend Marcelo Bielsa becomes? Or has he already cemented his place regardless? Do we place him higher than O’Leary and / or Wilkinson?? #lufc

@DrSteelYoGirl. It amazes me the lengths that people will go to to defend one of their team’s players. The player has no idea who you are! Why are you getting so emotional? Grown men crying because someone called their favourite player overrated or a diver. #avfc #bcfc #lufc #sufc #ncfc

@LeedsUtdRyan. Would still like to see Izzy Brown given a chance for Leeds before the end of the season #lufc #mot

@DJSamIrons. Leeds can only hope that the international break takes momentum away from Norwich and Sheffield united.. whilst they reset and get ready for the run in. 8 games left. 7 wins minimum needed I think #lufc #mot

READ MORE: The Leeds United photocall pictures the players would rather you forget

@ArronSMarshall. Season ticket for #lufc and Premier League Football @lufc RENEWED! Come on!!!

@mattjgardner81. @PhilHayYEP @LUFC Hi Phil. Do you know if the club have any plans to rename the East Stand after Howard Wilkinson? It would be a very fitting tribute to a man who’s vision & success untimatley funded the east stand. A man ahead of his time which we still benifit from now #lufc