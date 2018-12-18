Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Passing and movement on another level’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@LeedsUtdRyan. Think it’s too soon for Patrick Bamford to start for Leeds next game but hopefully he comes on and scores again #lufc #mot

@DavidKershaw7. A fantastic run of results has left #lufc in a position that a draw or defeat to #AVFC wouldn’t be the end of the world but a win could increase the gap further.

@EllandRoadOwl. Genuinely believe a negative minority of Twitter Leeds fans would rather see us fail and be proved right than see us succeed and have to admit they were wrong. #lufc

@MrDay14. 3 days at work then the Christmas break begins, starting with Villa away

@BurnfaceRovers. Reminder that our manager is Marcelo Bielsa and we are top of the league. Happy Monday.

@GuckianPeter. I haven’t seen Leeds play the way they’ve been recently. Passing and movement on another level. If Leeds are top after the Christmas period, promotion will be in sight. All hail Bielsa’s ******** #LUFC #MOT

@hank_lufc. Oh how I’ve missed fake #lufc transfers news. All these small accounts hoping to gain more followers by fabricating stories. In no article does it say we’re ‘close to signing’ Ibai Gomez.

@ssc1874. Leeds allegedly linked with Lewis Macleod, Brentford midfielder according to the Scottish edition of The Sun