Leeds United fans on Twitter: Keep a close eye on Bradley Dack this weekend

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@WilliamHill. Since Leeds Utd’s last penalty: 365 days 50 games No team in England have received less since the start of last season

@olaniyanmayowa. New deal for Shaw De Gea to PSG Valencia out on a free McTominay to join #LUFC

@pss53. McTominay rumours remind me of time we last got a Scottish midfielder [Gordon Strachan] from them [Manchester United]. #lufc

@saj1964. #LUFC will have to keep a close eye on #BRFC Bradley Dack this weekend. He has had a hand in 16 goals in his last 12 matches for Rovers in all competitions (10 goals, 6 assists). (via @StatsZone)

@tractorgirlamy8. Looking for female #LUFC and #Millwall fans to follow and invite to take part in a match preview ahead of next week (wow, that came around quick!) – any recommendations?

@LeedsUtdRyan. Gjanni Alioski doing well and scoring goals for his country let’s hope he takes that form over to Leeds and we see the best of him #lufc

@geeemondo. Anyone know when away tickets for West Brom go on sale? #lufc

@Awi1co. Listening to @talkSPORT this morning and they are saying the new England formation will have a holding midfield player who will step into CB when defending ... where have we seen this before #LUFC fans! Only 1 man for the job! @Kalvinphillips