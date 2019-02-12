Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘I hate the term spygate. It was scouting’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@RPlufc93. With the run of games Norwich have left I expect them to get top 2, think West Brom have harder games... last game of the season we have Ipswich and West Brom have Derby, could very well come down to that day! Need to beat them when we play #lufc

@kevincressey. @LeedsUnitedYEP Pablo play bad Leeds play bad! Pablo play good Leeds on fire! Simples #lufc

@LufcConnor_. Would keep Patrick Bamford in the side for Leeds on Wednesday night, hopefully starts scoring some goals #lufc #mot

@JordyP1993. How much we betting the EFL announce something ‘spygate’* related on Wednesday? #LUFC *I hate the term spygate. It was scouting ...

@MoscowhiteTSB. Phillips homecoming in front of the defence gave Leeds security at the back and steadiness when starting attacks. He controlled the centre and Hernandez dictated from the right, passing one to the other fifteen times.

@andywood_86. Love the attitude of @Patrick_Bamford, even in the 101st minute, get the ball out the net, get the team back and let’s go win this #LUFC

@LufcConnor_. Would have Jamie Shackleton at right-back for Leeds on Wednesday night #lufc #mot

@leetomkins. Phillips deservedly gets the plaudits with the goal, but what an assist by captain coops, a lot of players would’ve gone for goal, had the composure that late of the game to calmy knock it to Phillips, brilliant #lufc