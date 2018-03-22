Leeds United fans on Twitter: Hernandez, Kamwa and season ticket renewals

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussign on social media.

@LeedsUtdRyan. I was very surprised when Leeds first signed Pablo Hernandez how we could attract such a great player, we are very lucky to have him #lufc #mot

Pablo Hernandez. PIC: Bruce Rollinson

@FredgoldMartin. There is a lot to sort out at Leeds United in the closed season and the honeymoon period is running out for Mr Radrizzani. If we’re 10 games in next season and there isn’t any improvement any support for him will be gone. I’d say Heckingbottom is the least of our problems #lufc

@SouthStand_LUFC. Bolton sold 1500 this morning BEFORE it went on general sale. PROOF that lowering the prices will attract the masses. 2500 @ £20 a ticket = more money than 500 @ £40 a ticket. Take note @andrearadri !! #lufc #bwfc

@TBradley23. For all the slagging off the #LUFC Twitter account gets, and the club in general, the gesture towards the fan who got knocked over after the Brentford is a reminder that a lot of good people work for the club. Can say that with first hand experience of knowing a few of them.

@TheLUFCUltimate. Delighted to hear that Bobby Kamwa has signed professional terms with the club, a player that has shown plenty of potential throughout the academy. #LUFC #MOT

@96grhodes. Season ticket renewed for another year of terrible football but class days out. #lufc