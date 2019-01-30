Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Goose bumps & tears in my eyes’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@Hardyboy79. Total number of games missed through injury for Leeds United’s squad this season: 128. Plus a couple of ongoing injuries and a keeper out for the rest of the season. STIIIIIILLLL TOP!

@MartinSykes6. All this hype over Norwich and creating an atmosphere.....it’s Leeds United, it’s what we do anyway, it’s what we are known for, it’s Elland Road, it’s the South Stand, it’s the cheese wedge, it’s the Kop, it’s called passion. #lufc #mot.

@jimmy_L_UFC. Our teams screaming out for a player like Izzy Brown to be at least on the bench . I’d like to see Clarke on at half time depending on Alioski and Harrison’s performance.

@ChrisHWheeler. Goose bumps & tears in my eyes so so hope the fantastic brand of front foot football under Marcelo takes us all the way back to the Premier League. Saturday coming will be crazy ER Atmosphere & very hostile.

@KeithArmitage6. If Mateusz Bogusz is as good as suggested and given that we often have teenagers in the squad we may well see him in 1st team squad before end of season. We have seen 17 year olds in the 1st team before.

@LeedsUtdRyan. Where would Tyrone Mings fit into the Leeds defence if he did join? He can play centre-back where Jansson & Cooper have been solid and he can play left-back where Alioski has been decent and Barry Douglas is due back from injury #lufc #mot