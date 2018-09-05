Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Good luck David Hopkin, you are going to need it’

wE round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@leeds45. Why are #SkyTV getting away with paying championship clubs so little money surely #LUFC should sell their own rights to games.

@Lethal_Haze. Happy birthday big man @barrydouglas03 #BD3 #BestFullbackInLeague.

@EllandRoadOwl. Good luck David Hopkin, you are going to need it with Bradford’s answer to Cellino in charge! #bcfc #lufc Bradford City appoint ex-Livingston boss as new head coach.

@andrewh53127720. I know it’s not great for #lufc fans who have to plan work around matches. But for someone who can’t get to games and wants to watch the mighty whites, Sky’s coverage of Leeds is fantastic. Except for the awful anti Leeds commentators. #MOT.

@LufcSZN. This man has been brilliant so far for Leeds this season, just shows what can be done when a manager has faith in you.. Kemar Roofe is Leeds and he knows he is⚽️#LUFC

@dunbarr113. Seeing David Hopkin announced as Bradford manager this morning. Made me think of some of players we had years ago Robert Molenaar aka Terminator beast of a defender back in day #mot.

@jwh1992. Got a revolutionary idea . Instead of asking for a winter’s break stop with the pointless international friendlys. Complete waste of time and adds weeks onto the season. #lufc.