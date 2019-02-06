Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Done the EFL survey which is mind numbingly long’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@ThommHol. Done the EFL survey which is mind numbingly long. However, there’s a couple of questions we can feedback like the shocking standard of refereeing. #LUFC

@IdlePastimes. @tSHandJ @PaulHawksbee To be fair we had Mike Dean at #lufc earlier in the season and he was head and shoulders above the Championship refs we’ve had this season.

@Luketownend2. For Saturday would like to see @LUFC team to be Casilla Shackleton Jansson Cooper Douglas Phillips Klich Hernandez Harrison Alioski Bamford thoughts? #lufc #alaw #MOT

@LufcConnor_. Leeds might have lost against Norwich on Saturday but the atmosphere was just amazing, there is no better support in the league than the Leeds united fans #lufc #mot

@StatZone. #LUFC’s Adam Forshaw has the best passing accuracy percentage in the @SkyBetChamp with 88.2% (level with Jack Colback) . #EFL #MOT

@thedonrevie. One bad result and apparently we’re the worst team to have ever been in a promotion race. Huddersfield got promoted with a negative goal difference and they stayed up first season. Tony Cascarino is another ex-pro trying to stay relevant by slating us #lufc

@MrLukeyGeorge. If we had little to no injuries, I think Leeds would be romping the league this season. #lufc