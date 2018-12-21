Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Cooper doing the ring walk on Saturday that’s gonna be class’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@LufcConnor_. Never would imagined that Leeds would be this high in the league this season, just shows what Marcelo Bielsa can do #lufc

@s1m0chap. @DaveLUFCWatkins My first ever Leeds game was Villa away back in 1976. We lost 2-1, i may have shed a tear. SInce seen many great victories there, in particular that glorious 4-1 spanking when we won the league. #lufc #AVFC #takeapoint

@johnnyBblock. In the interests of balance... Sky TV changes may be annoying as a general rule but the switch from 1pm to 3pm by them on New Years Day is a positive for me #nffc #lufc

@Jordan_Armo. Cooper doing the ring walk on Saturday that’s gonna be class #lufc

@BatesyLufc. I see Leeds FB is linking us with every backup goalkeeper and winger in the PL. good to know cheers lads. Oh and some bloke got Jack Daniel(yeah the whiskey bloke) and Marcelo Bielsa confused. That’s enough FB for today. #lufc

@ah_intermission. The fact that #lufc are going to be in top 2 for Christmas excites me a lot!

@bobby_wilson1. Who is Marcus Browne and why is everyone talking about him? #lufc

@DavidKershaw7. Gotta say Victor Orta took some stick when he first came in and signed all these players for the under 23’s but thank god he did #lufc