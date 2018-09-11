Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘Berardi up against Morison’

Have your say

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@luke_fella. Kinda starting to feel like Ekuban is a wannabe Mendy on social media but without the actual performance on the pitch #lufc

@Jordan_Armo. Berardi up against Morison on Saturday if I don’t see a severed limb in Gaetano’s hand come full time I’ll be disappointed #lufc

Blue Plaque to be unveiled at Elland Road in honour of Leeds United legend Albert Johanneson

@Dumpforsp. Just spent a few glorious moments reminiscing. Eddie Gray .. what a touch he could teach a few modern day footballers a thing or two #mot #lufc @LUFC #EddieGray

@LeedsUtdRyan. Could we see Tyler Roberts come good for Leeds this season? #lufc #mot

@chaz_coleman. Millwall away tickets have arrived. I cannot bloody wait #lufc

@LufcSZN. Hopefully Leeds have Pablo Hernandez back for Saturday’s game #LUFC #MOT

@JosephGlimco. Lewis Baker has now left Leeds training group and heading back to London after Chelsea recalled the midfielder. Baker is expected too join Batshuayi at Valencia early hours Wednesday. #blues #leeds #MOT #LUFC #TransferNews

@roamyourway. The most positive thing about Bielsa at Leeds is seeing his style filter down through to the 23s n below. If we’re realistic he’ll only be here for 2 yrs, 3 tops. But the impact of MB is likely to be felt and seen at ER for many years after he’s gone #lufc #bielsa