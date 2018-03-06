Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘About time they did their talking on the pitch’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@colrad78. @WACCOE Would prefer it if the club did not put a player up to speak at the press conference today. About time they did their talking on the pitch. #lufc

@illiyapresents. @JoeUrquhartYEP We sign the most promising player from the J-League in years, a midfield battler, someone we are screaming out for and we send him to Spain to play less than 120 mins. It beggars belief. This kid will be a good player, I hope for us, but who knows what is going on. #lufc

@Leedsfan75. I won’t say a bad thing about Radz. He’s got honest intentions, he wants the same as us fans. He has gotten lots of things right, but some decisions wrong! He’s learning and he will get it right! #lufc

@hobsterlobster. Right #lufc. It’s last chance saloon. Got to beat wolves on Wednesday. No 2 ways about it. A draw NO good. Then we’ve got some very winnable games ahead. About time you took a team to the cleaners eh. Make it happen Wednesday or turn off the lights on your way out of the club.

@AndyWakey. Interesting opinion of former referee Dermot on @SkySportsNews. Both the 2nd and 3rd Middlesbrough goals against #LUFC were offside.

@skinttyke. #lufc Just opened an email from Leeds with the heading ‘Reduced to clear’ thought it meant the first team