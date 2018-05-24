Leeds United fans on Twitter: ‘£20m gets a decent squad’

We round up what Leeds United fans are discussing on social media.

@cawthornejosh. Season income: – West Brom: £98.5m (Relegated) – Stoke City:£98.9m (Relegated) – Swansea City: £100.5m (Relegated) – Middlesbrough, Sunderland, Hull: £42.4m (Parachute Payment) – Leeds United: £7.7m (Including 20 TV games). How are teams meant to compete with this?

@NOHSPUT. Wayne Hennessey Free, Kyle Bartley £4m, Joe Bryan £5m, Ryan Woods £6m, Diogo Goncalves Loan, Ryan Kent Loan, Yannis Salibur £5m, Abel Hernandez Free. £20m gets a decent squad.

@AllWhiteStripLU. Sam Byram reportedly transfer listed by West Ham. I’d certainly have him back at #lufc, can play anywhere on the right and getsthe pressure of playing for us.

@JHolds67. My realistic leeds wish list- 1- McCormack, think he would put the effort in seen as his lad is a leeds fan 2- Kyle Bartley, obvious reasons. 3- Gradel, has spoken about leeds In the past and would tear this league apart. #lufc #mot.

@GarySenior5. Sam Byram was good for us. Surprised he has not made it at West Ham. #lufc #mot.

@Maceinthegame. Such a shame seeing that both Taylor and Byram now being frozen out.. but it just goes to show that the grass isn’t always greener.

@ChrisReynolds75. Highlights of this season #lufc going top of the league (briefly), the almost come back vs Milwall at home, Josh Warrington winning down at #ellandRoad ...struggle to find any more