Leeds United fans mock Garry Monk Middlesbrough exit on social media

Have your say

Leeds United fans have taken to social media to mock Garry Monk’s exit from Middlesbrough.

Mr paul Robinson: There will be a minute’s laughter in memory of Garry Monk’s career at 11am tomorrow, please RT for awareness #lufc

Michael Taylor: As Christmas’s go have a quiet one Gary Monk #lufc #haha

Gary Måltby: Monk left months ago; his #lufc story ended right there. His choice.

It’s TC now. That’s all that matters.

Deanu Yano: How’s that job security worked out for Gary Monk lolol #LUFC

Crank Schrader: What’s Gary Monk’s Missus getting this year? A smaller turkey...

Roy Gibson: Gary Monk sacked, it’s hard as #lufc fan to see this as anything other than amusing. It is a guy getting sacked which isn’t fun but he basically left us for a “better team” and it’s gone wrong for him. You roll a dice and take your chances.

Gerry Mc Namee: I’ve turned down the Middlesborough job

All Leeds fans thoughts are with Gary Monk #lufc #Boro

Neil Summers: It’s official seen it on Sky Sports website Gary Monk has been sacked, to end a perfect day for us it doesn’t get better than this #lufc #mot #weareleeds

Harry: Perfect day topped of with Gary Monk getting sacked. Christmas has come early #LUFC #MOT #Christmas

Jon Mundy: Perhaps Gary Monk isn’t quite as good as Gary Monk thinks he is! #sacked #Boro #mfc #lufc