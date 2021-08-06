LEEDS, ENGLAND - MAY 23: Leeds fans support their team during the Premier League match between Leeds United and West Bromwich Albion at Elland Road on May 23, 2021 in Leeds, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

There has been a lot of positivity surrounding Leeds United since their promotion to the Premier League last summer, followed by a comfortable mid-table finish.

With the talent of the Patrick Bamford, Raphinha, Kalvin Phillips and the Whites’ other superb players, supporters will have high expectations for the upcoming season and the years to come after that.

To find out just exactly how fans are feeling ahead of the new campaign, Sky Bet and You Gov teamed up to survey 1,005 UK Premier League supporters to find out what their hopes are for the 2021/22 season.

Sky Bet and YouGov's 'Fan Hope' rankings - 2021/22

The Leeds United faithful were asked to vote on how hopeful they are feeling this summer (1 being not optimistic at all, 10 being very optimistic) and scored a 7.98 – a higher rating than they had scored after they won promotion last year.

It’s no surprise the Whites fans are feeling so optimistic about this season following Phillips form in the Euros, Bamford’s goal-scoring record and the addition of Junior Firpo and Jack Harrison (on a permanent deal).

An impressive league finish is surely on the cards for Leeds United and the supporters know it – ranking as the sixth most hopeful club in the division.

In addition, the ‘Fan Hope’ campaign survey revealed that 70% of Leeds fans believe Marcelo Bielsa’s side have what it takes to finish in a European spot this season, with 20% even setting their sights on a top-four place. Meanwhile, 64% believe their side will get their hands on some silverware.

While it is clear Leeds United’s fanbase are feeling particularly positive, their summer transfer activity has been very quiet and that is one area supporters are concerned about.

41% of Whites fans want the club to bring in a new striker, despite Patrick Bamford’s success in the Premier League. Leeds United struggle for squad depth in that position and may need another attacking option to add to their goal threat if they are to move up into a top six position they are searching for.