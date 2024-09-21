Leeds supporters worried about two wins from United's opening five league matches can take encouragement from the fact the Whites' eight-point haul at this stage of the season is par for the course, even for teams who eventually go on to be automatically promoted.

There is no greater argument for remaining calm, allowing Daniel Farke and his staff to do their thing, than the two seasons in which the German was previously crowned a Championship winner.

Norwich's 2018/19 campaign saw the Canaries pick up just four points from their opening five matches, half of what Leeds currently boast. While, their similarly successful 2020/21 season began with seven points and two defeats from their first five encounters. In both campaigns, the Norfolk club went on to lift the title in May.

On average, automatically promoted sides over the past ten years pick up 9.55 points from their opening five league fixtures, which is not too far off Leeds' current total.

Here, the YEP breaks down each five-game start of every Championship team to win automatic promotion in the last ten years.

Watford: 2014/15 The Hornets won promotion as runners-up in 2015, beginning the season strongly and maintaining their form over the season. Points after five games: 12 Position after five games: 2nd

AFC Bournemouth: 2014/15 The Cherries did not start brilliantly under Eddie Howe, but came good over the course of the season, eventually going up as champions. Points after five games: 7 Position after five games: 11th

Middlesbrough: 2015/16 Boro's last promotion came nearly a decade ago under Aitor Karanka, beginning the 2015/16 season with an identical record to Leeds currently. Points after five games: 8 Position after five games: 7th

Burnley: 2015/16 Sean Dyche's Clarets returned to the Premier League as champions in 2016. They, too, began the season in similar form to Leeds at present. Points after five games: 8 Position after five games: 9th

Brighton and Hove Albion: 2016/17 Brighton were pipped to the title on the final day by Newcastle but were there or thereabouts all year after a middling start. Points after five games: 8 Position after five games: 8th