Leeds United fancied to beat Wolves and rise up the table envisaged for Marcelo Bielsa's Whites

Bruno Lage's side will arrive at Elland Road sat tenth in the table on the back of three-straight victories yet Marcelo Bielsa's fourth-bottom Whites shade favouritism at around the 13-8 mark.

There's not a lot in it as Wolves are no bigger than 2-1 whilst the draw is on offer at 5-2.

Patrick Bamford heads the first scorer market at 5-1 but the Whites no 9 is still out injured meaning that Wolves duo Raul Jimenez (11-2) and Fabio Silva (13-2) are rated the most likely players to net the game's opening goal.

BACK IN BUSINESS? Leeds United star Raphinha missed last weekend's defeat at Southampton but the Whites are favourites to beat Wolves and the Brazilian is prominent in the first scorer market. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

Whites youngster Joe Gelhardt is then next at 7s, followed by United's record signing Rodrigo at 15-2 - the same price as another Whites youngster Sam Greenwood and also Wolves forward Hwang Hee-Chan.

Wolves' Barcelona loanee Francisco Trincao and United's star Brazilian winger Raphinha are both 9s, followed by two more Wolves players in Adama Traore and Daniel Podence who are both 10s.

United quartet Tyler Roberts (11s), Daniel James (12s), Jack Harrison (12s), Crysencio Summerville (14s) and Mateusz Klich (14s) are next, followed by Wolves duo Ruben Neves (29-2) and Chem Campbell (16s) ahead of United's Stuart McKinstry (16s) and Stuart Dallas (20s).

Wolves' Luke Cundle is also 20s, followed by team mates Romain Saiss (25s) and Leander Dendoncker (25s).

In a tight market, a 1-1 draw is not surprisingly favourite in the correct score market at 13-2 but a 1-0 win to the Whites (9s) is marginally shorter in the betting than the same outcome for Wolves (10s).

The visitors will arrive in flying form, not like Leeds, but the bookies believe that is about to change given that United are still as big as 13-2 to go down.

Seven teams - Norwich City (2-9), Watford (8-15), Burnley (10-11), Newcastle United (2-1), Crystal Palace (26-5) and Southampton (32-5) are all rated more likely for the drop.

