Leeds United fan took wife on 6,500 mile trip to visit Elland Road on honeymoon

He might live the small matter of 6,500 miles from LS11, but Elland Road still has a very special place in the heart of Arvind Sidhu.

Arvind, a 35-year-old recruitment boss from Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, has been a long-distance Leeds United fan for the best part of three decades.

Leeds United fan Arvind Sidhu travelled 6,500 miles to visit Elland Road for the first time as part of his honeymoon.

Such is his dedication to the Whites, he even fitted in a match at Elland Road - his first ever visit to the ground - during his recent honeymoon in Europe with wife Saras.

And today, as Arvind became the latest star fan to feature in the Yorkshire Evening Post's Marching on Together series, he described last month's game against Sheffield United as one of the happiest experiences of his life, despite it ending in a 1-0 defeat for Leeds.

He said: "I had saved for many years to make the dream come true, but I never let the dream go as I knew one day eventually I would make my way to the ground that I have grown to love over the years.

A stone in Elland Road's Bremner Square bears the names of long-distance Leeds United fan Arvind Sidhu and his wife, Saras.

"We had done a bit of a European trip but we made Leeds one of the last stops of the holiday, to save the best for last.

"Saras isn't really a football fan but she understands my love for Leeds and she has supported it all the way.

"She really wanted to be part of the memory and it meant ever so much to me having her by my side.

"I have to say that I have never experienced such hospitality and love from a community like I did in Leeds.

Arvind Sidhu and wife Saras with Leeds United legend Eddie Gray.

"They took me in as one of their own on the day and I will never forget it."

Arvind began supporting Leeds as a youngster while looking at the English league table with his dad, who told him it was time he chose a side to follow..

"I didn't want to pick a team on the top. Neither did I want to pick a team at the bottom.

"I was immediately attracted to the name Leeds and the team was around mid-table. I picked the team and have stuck by them since then," said Arvind.

And he is optimistic that Leeds will finally realise their promotion dream this season, saying: "It's our destiny and, if we do, I will feel that my small voice when I came and cheered from the Elland Road stands played its part."

