Leeds United fan takes on snow in the most 'Leeds' way ever

Only a Yorkshireman would do this.

Britain has been hit by the 'Beast from the East' over the past few days but one Leeds United fan decided to take on the bad weather in, well, just his hat, scarf and shorts.

Oh dear! Well, full marks for the effort even if it is a bit chilly out there.

The weather has caused a lot of disruption up and down the country and could yet see Friday's Championship clash between the Whites and Middlesbrough called off due to the Riverside pitch and surrounding areas being frozen.

Leeds fans, though, have made their feelings known towards the Teeside club already if the worst is to happen.

Maybe we should all just take a leaf out of the above blokes book and just enjoy the snow, eh?