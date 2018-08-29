A Leeds United fan found himself going viral online after sharing a cheeky swipe at Manchester United on Twitter.

Chris Kenyon got involved with a Twitter game online in which a fan account asked fellow supporters for their best photos of themselves through the world holding Leeds United flags or scarves.

The tweet from @LeedsEverywhere said: "Right then Leeds fans, let’s start a new wave of pictures holding up our Leeds flags against awesome backdrops!"

But Chris' unusual photo - in which he stands in front of Manchester United's Old Trafford ground with his bare bum on display - was one of the most popular responses.

Chris told the Yorkshire Evening Post: "The idea came from when I was staying over in Manchester with my now ex girlfriend, and we had a two hour wait before we could check into our hotel so I thought it would be funny, have a few mates who used to be Leeds fans but changed team to Man United when we got relegated, so I wanted to send it to them for a laugh.

"I've had a great reaction from Leeds fans, everyone seems to see the funny side of it, even Man U fans think it's pretty funny.

"It was taken last year, the car park was full of coaches of people doing Man U stadium tour so apologies if anyone saw the front end of this picture!"

So what does Chris think of Leeds United's promotion chances after the Whites' strong start under Marcelo Bielsa?

"This year is looking good, but we have been in this position before so I'm not getting my hopes up just yet, take every game as it comes, and keep the right attitude and let's see what happens.. if we do go up I'll be sure to be going back to Old Trafford to see us grab a cheeky 3 points (providing Man U don't get relagated)