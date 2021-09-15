Leeds United fan reunited with steward who went viral after act of kindness at Elland Road

Mick Grundell, 61, is a steward who has worked at Elland Road for the last nine years and is very popular with supporters - who took to the YEP Facebook page to praise him for many acts over the years.

He said he loves speaking to fans before and after the match "and wishing them an enjoyable time".

As seen in the YEP, Mick went viral on Twitter after he was pictured with six-year-old Freddie Bremner Burnell after the Crewe match.

Mick had lifted Freddie onto the advertising boards at the front of the stand to allow him a much better view.

His kindness was not lost on Leeds United fans who sent hundreds of messages of praise

Freddie's mum Emma was blown away by his generous gesture and posted about it on Twitter.

Now, the pair have been reunited at Elland Road during the match against Liverpool on Sunday.

Emma said: "It was great.

"He is lovely and recognised us straight away and shouted for Freddie.

"Towards the end of the game he shouted for Freddie again and picked him up!"

Speaking at the time, Mick told the YEP he hoped his act of kindness would be a memory Freddie would cherish.

He told the YEP: "I like to talk to the fans who support Leeds United and politely wish them a great time at the match.

"When his mum asked me at first I said no but when I looked down the line, there were a lot of parents putting their children on top of the matrix displays.

"I turned round and picked Freddie up and put him on top of the display box.

"I could see in his face he was so happy.

"I just thought to myself, he will never forget what I did.