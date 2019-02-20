Leeds United fan and Radio X breakfast presenter Chris Moyles will broadcast live from Elland Road

Have your say

Radio X breakfast presenter andf Leeds United fan Chris Moyles will broadcast his show from Elland Road tomorrow morning.

He was picked up on the Leeds United first team coach this morning from Leicester Square in London.

The coach will bring the 44-year-old back to his hometown of Leeds.

Surprised by the opportunity to broadcast from his club's ground, Moyes said in a video posted on Twitter: "Wow, I'm blown away.

"It was a hell of a surprise."

The former Radio 1 host will then broadcast live from Elland Road on Thursday morning as part of his birthday show.

Moyles left Radio 1 towards the end of 2012 and was replaced by Nick Grimshaw after eight years on the breakfast show, before joining Radio X in September 2015.