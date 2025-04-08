Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds United midfielder Ao Tanaka was denied a fifth goal of the season by an incorrect offside call at the Riverside Stadium.

Tanaka believed he had doubled Leeds' first-half advantage against Middlesbrough before his back post effort was chalked off by assistant referee Darren Williams.

Leeds went in front inside three minutes thanks to a low Manor Solomon cross and Dan James finish from inside the six-yard box, before weathering a spell of heavy pressure from the home side.

United rallied and should have seen the scoreline read 2-0 before the half-time interval as Tanaka sneaked around the back of Hayden Hackney to latch onto a deep Solomon cross which landed on the Japan international's toe inside the six-yard box.

Initially thought to be a tight offside call, Sky Sports replays showed Tanaka to be onside at the time the ball was played and consequently his goal should have stood.

Nevertheless, Leeds went in a goal up at the break.