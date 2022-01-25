Leeds United facing stumbling block in pursuit of RB Salzburg midfielder Brenden Aaronson
Leeds United are into the final week of the January transfer window and signed off for the month on the pitch with Saturday's disappointing 1-0 loss at home to Newcastle United.
Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are not due back in action until the away clash at Aston Villa on Wednesday, February 9.
In the meantime, the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, January 31 and we bring you all the key headlines on Tuesday morning in one place here.
Whites faced with stubborn stance in pursuit of Brenden Aaronson
Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg are reportedly not willing to negotiate with Leeds United over the sale of Brenden Aaronson. (Claudio Mauri).
Mark Jackson highlights finishing of young Whites striker
Leeds United under-23s boss Mark Jackson has been impressed by what he has seen of Leeds United new boy Mateo Joseph.
Leeds United under-23s boss Mark Jackson has been impressed by what he has seen of Leeds United new boy Mateo Joseph.

The January recruit made his Whites debut in the development ranks on Monday evening against Blackburn Rovers. Leeds fell to a 4-0 defeat in the contest.
Marcelo Bielsa voices Patrick Bamford doubts but no striker chase
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has doubts that Patrick Bamford will return to face Aston Villa.
Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has doubts that Patrick Bamford will return to face Aston Villa.
Leeds United working with police after dangerous situation' for Magpies fans at Elland Road
Leeds United are investigating after Newcastle United supporters experienced crushing at Elland Road on Saturday.
Read the full story HERE
