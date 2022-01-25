HARDBALL: From RB Salzburg in Leeds United's pursuit of USA international midfielder Brenden Aaronson, right. Photo by RONNY HARTMANN/AFP via Getty Images.

Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are not due back in action until the away clash at Aston Villa on Wednesday, February 9.

In the meantime, the January transfer window closes at 11pm on Monday, January 31 and we bring you all the key headlines on Tuesday morning in one place here.

Whites faced with stubborn stance in pursuit of Brenden Aaronson

Sign up to our Leeds United newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Austrian club Red Bull Salzburg are reportedly not willing to negotiate with Leeds United over the sale of Brenden Aaronson. (Claudio Mauri).

Read all of the latest Leeds United and Premier League transfer gossip at our round up piece HERE

Mark Jackson highlights finishing of young Whites striker

Leeds United under-23s boss Mark Jackson has been impressed by what he has seen of Leeds United new boy Mateo Joseph.

The January recruit made his Whites debut in the development ranks on Monday evening against Blackburn Rovers and hear what Jackson has had to say HERELeeds fell to a 4-0 defeat in the contest and a report can be read HERE

Marcelo Bielsa voices Patrick Bamford doubts but no striker chase

Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa has doubts that Patrick Bamford will return to face Aston Villa.

Read what Bielsa has had to say on Bamford and the club's stance on their striker options HERE

Leeds United working with police after dangerous situation' for Magpies fans at Elland Road

Leeds United are investigating after Newcastle United supporters experienced crushing at Elland Road on Saturday.

Read the full story HERE