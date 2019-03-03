Leeds United eye Liverpool forward, Bristol City want Chelsea defender and Norwich City join race for Tottenham Hotspur youngster - Championship rumours

Have your say

Here are today's rumours and paper talk from the world of football...

Championship chatter...

Liverpool ace and Derby County loanee Harry Wilson has emerged as an early target for Leeds United this summer. (The Sun)

Bristol City are in talks to sign Chelsea defender Tomas Kalas, who is currently on loan at the club, on a permanent deal. (Sky Sports)

Brentford face a test to keep hold of Said Benrahma’s services as the 23-year-old winger has courted the attention of Premier League duo Arsenal and Chelsea. (TalkSport)

Norwich City are leading the race to sign young Tottenham Hotspur defender Maxwell Statham as the 18-year-old edges towards the end of his contract this summer. (Mail)

And elsewhere...

Manchester United face tough opposition from Paris St-Germain to sign Borussia Dortmund and England winger Jadon Sancho, 18. (Mirror)

Real Madrid are willing to use Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, as bait to sign Tottenham and Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen, 27. (Mirror)

West Ham are set to sign England midfielder Jonjo Shelvey, 27, from Newcastle in the summer. (Sun)

Tottenham's players fear striker Harry Kane, 25, could leave if the club doesn't break its trophy drought. (Telegraph)

South Korea forward Son Heung-min, 26, has revealed he almost quit Tottenham after his first season in England because he "didn't feel comfortable". (Standard)

The FA is looking at Neil Warnock's dealings at Cardiff after his son James was used in contract negotiations. (Sun)