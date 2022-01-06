Leeds United eye Juventus star, Under-23s surrender lead after Crysencio Summerville hat-trick - key headlines

AFCON takes West Ham United star out of contention of Leeds clashes

Saïd Benrahma will not feature in either of West Ham's upcoming games against Leeds.

The Whites will visit East London twice in the next fortnight, first to contest the FA Cup third round, then for a Premier League match.

But the Hammers' 26-year-old star will be in Cameroon, representing Algeria as the North African side attempt to defend the African Cup of Nations.

Algeria's Group E fixtures against the Ivory Coast, Sierra Leone, and Equatorial Guinea will keep Benrahma away from the London Stadium until at least January 20.

The winger has scored eight goals and made eight assist for David Moyes' side so far this season.

West Ham United star Saïd Benrahma. Pic: Marc Atkins.

Young Whites surrender three-goal lead to tie in the Premier League cup

Leeds Under-23s were held to a 3-3 draw by Sunderland last night in the Premier League cup.

A first-half hat-trick by Crysencio Summerville took Mark Jackson's side into the break with a comfortable lead at the Whites' home ground, the LNER Community Stadium.

Ciaran Dunne clawed one back for Sunderland just before the hour mark then, with nine minutes to play, Caden Hally put the visitors within reach of a comeback by making it 3-2.

Leeds United winger Crysencio Summerville. Pic: Bruce Rollinson.

Ethan Kachosa finished off a counter-attack to draw the Black Cats level in the dying moments of the game.

Though a win would have seen Leeds leapfrog the Sunderland in the Group E table, the draw sees the Wearside team maintain second place while Leeds trail a qualification spot by one point.

Leeds eye Juventus star

Welsh midfielder Aaron Ramsey in action for Juventus. Pic: Matteo Ciambelli.

Juventus midfielder Aaron Ramsey is said to be attracting attention from a number of Premier League clubs, including Leeds.

The former Arsenal star has had a patchy season plagued by injury, meaning the 31-year-old has only made five appearances for the Serie A side.

Leicester, Crystal Palace, Wolves, and Everton join the Whites in the chase, though Newcastle are currently leading the race, according to reports.