Marcelo Bielsa's Whites are hovering around the even money mark and no bigger than 11-10 to leave with all three points whereas the Canaries can be backed at 27-10 to finally record a first win.

The draw is around the 11-4 but the Canaries are already regarded as doomed and are 2-11 to go down.

Leeds have slipped markedly down the betting order in the relegation market but there are still four teams rated more likely for the drop in Norwich, Burnley (6-7), Watford (21-10) and Newcastle United (7-4).

CHIEF THREAT: Norwich City striker Teemu Pukki, above, is rated by far the most dangerous Canaries player in Sunday's clash against Leeds United at Carrow Road but more misery is expected for the hosts. Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images.

The Whites are now 5-1 joint fifth-favourites for the drop, the same price as Crystal Palace and now smaller odds than Southampton who are 31-5.

But United are expected to gain a second win of the campaign at Norwich, despite Norway international striker Pukki being just 11-2 to net first.

Whites no 9 Patrick Bamford had headed the betting at 19-4 but the Leeds striker is still out injured meaning record signing Rodrigo is rated United's chief threat at 13-2, marginally shorter than Joe Gelhardt and Sam Greenwood who are both 7s.

Raphinha is 17-2 with Tyler Roberts 10s, Dan James 11s and then Jack Harrison, Crysencio Summerville and Stuart McKinstry all 12s, just ahead of Mateusz Klich at 14s and Stuart Dallas at 18s.

As for Norwich, Adam Idah (8s), Joshua Sargent (9s), Milot Rashica (10s), Todd Cantwell (21-2), Christos Tzolis (11s) and Kieran Dowell (12s) are the only other Canaries players less than 18-1 to score first.

As is often the case in correct score markets, a 1-1 draw is the shortest price at 7-1 but a 1-0 triumph for Leeds at 9s and a 2-1 victory for United at 44-5 are the only other outcomes less than 10-1.

