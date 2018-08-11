Leeds United: Exciting times ahead under Bielsa, predicts Peacock-Farrell

BAILEY Peacock-Farrell has thrown his confidence behind Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds United-promotion drive admitting the “possibilities are endless” ahead of tonight’s showdown at Derby County.

Peacock-Farrell was given the nod over Chelsea loanee Jamal Blackman for United’s Championship opener at home to title favourites Stoke City at Elland Road and United’s goalkeeper was highly impressed with the manner of the 3-1 victory.

Leeds will now take on another likely promotion contender in Frank Lampard’s Derby County at Pride Park tonight but Peacock-Farrell says United could be firmly in line for promotion themselves if continually repeating their display from the opening weekend.

The custodian also believes that this evening’s clash against the Rams will present a similar test to the one experienced against the Potters with the 21-year-old admitting United will arrive full of confidence after their opening weekend win.

“It is promising,” admitted the Leeds United no 1.

“When that fixture list gets announced and we see that we have got an ex-Premier League team on the first day, we are all thinking this is our chance to make a statement and put a marker down for the rest of the league.

“To play against those kind of players and the calibre of those players that Stoke had and we were the better side – I think that just shows the level we are at at the moment. If we can maintain that then the possibilities are endless if we can maintain that performance throughout the whole season.”

This evening’s televised contest will also present an intriguing battle between two of the Championship’s newest managers, albeit from very different walks of life.

Peacock-Farrell admits he is excited about the prospect of taking on a side managed by former Chelsea and England star Lampard with the goalkeeper admitting Leeds are blessed themselves to have a head coach like former Argentina and Chile boss Bielsa.

“He’s great,” said Peacock-Farrell of the former Newell’s Old Boys, Athletic Bilbao, Marsielle, Lazio and Lille boss.

“He has brought his methods, his way of playing, his philosophy as such and he has instilled that into our players.

“We trust it, we can see it works and all the players have bought into it.

“To have a manager of that kind of calibre come to Leeds in the first place, obviously it’s a real plus and the players that he then brings.

“We have got some really top class players signing and with whoever comes in maybe for the rest of the month on loan or whatever – it’s certainly a big plus for the club.”

Assessing the prospect of taking on Derby and Lampard, Peacock-Farrell reasoned: “I think it’s maybe a similar one to Stoke – the calibre of their players.

“They looked strong in their first game and we are obviously playing against a manager now who as a player did everything that you could possibly dream of at Chelsea and for England, he was certainly a top, top player.

“That will be another good test and it will be exciting to compete against them and show where we are.”