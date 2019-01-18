Leeds United (emergency) podcast - Inside Elland Road: Dissecting Marcelo Bielsa's Spygate media briefing

Leeds United and Marcelo Bielsa have hit the headlines in recent days following 'Spygate' - so Phil Hay and Joe Urquhart are back with a very special edition of the Inside Elland Road podcast where they analyse and pick out the key clips from Marcelo Bielsa's hour-long media presentation on Wednesday evening.
