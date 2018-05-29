Leeds United: Eleven Sports secure Champions League rights

Eleven Sports, the company that is owned by Leeds United chairman Andrea Radrizzani, continues to make broadcasting inroads in Europe.

The Italian's sports network has secured the rights to show the UEFA Champions League and La Liga exclusively in Portugal from next season in a three-year deal.

The contract follows a groundbreaking win for Eleven Sports earlier this month as they snatched the rights to broadcast La Liga in the UK and Ireland from current providers Sky Sports in what was a big coup for the company.

They have also recently acquired broadcast rights for the Premier League in Taiwan and joined in a strategic partnership with leading Polish broadcaster Polsat to show La Liga exclusively.

“We are very proud to secure UEFA Champions League and LaLiga rights in Portugal, two of the world’s biggest football competitions in a nation that has a huge passion for the game,” Eleven Sports managing director Danny Menken told the companies website.

“Today’s news, which signals our entry into another major European market and our tenth market globally, helps drive our momentum of serving dedicated sports fans everywhere. We look forward to serving up thrilling live football in innovative ways that enable fans to engage with the action that features some of the world’s greatest rivalries, biggest teams and best players.”