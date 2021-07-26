Leeds United eager to launch summer raid for Euro 2020 player, Phillips tips Whites to swoop for Liverpool talent

The Whites are just weeks away from kicking off their new Premier League campaign, and defender Liam Cooper has revealed that the Argentine boss is doing everything in his power to ensure that his players are ready for the challenges that lie ahead.

“We're enjoying it. As everyone can imagine, it is tough," Cooper explained over pre-season so far.

"The boys have had a good rest but come back and hit the ground running. They’ve stuck to their programmes in the off-season and yeah, we’re fit. The manager is always wanting us to be fitter, but everyone is in great shape to be fair.

“I think it is always essential to be in top shape, that’s the way the football world is nowadays."

United will travel to Nethermoor Park before games against Blackburn Rovers, Fleetwood Town and Real Betis later this week as pre-season kicks into gear.

An outing at Ajax also awaits ahead of next month's highly-anticipated opening day clash against arch rivals Manchester United at Old Trafford.

“The international lads have been coming back in dribs and drabs, the better they did in the tournament the later they come back," Cooper added.

“We’re ready to go, the manager wants his squad together so we can work on what we need to put right from last season, so we’re looking forward to it.”

