Leeds United duo recognised but Pablo Hernandez and Marcelo Bielsa miss out at EFL awards

Leeds United’s Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips have been named in the EFL’s Championship team of the year - but Pablo Hernandez and Marcelo Bielsa will not be acknowledged at the governing body’s annual awards.

Cooper and Phillips were included in the line-up announced by the EFL this afternoon and put together using votes from all 72 managers across the Championship, League One and League Two.

Both players have starred in a Leeds team who are third in the table with eight games to go but Spanish midfielder Hernandez failed to make the line-up, despite his consistent influence and a tally of 10 goals and 11 assists.

Bielsa, meanwhile, was overlooked for Championship coach of the year as the nod went to Sheffield United’s Chris Wilder.

Wilder’s Blades hold second place in the Championship and are in strong contention for their second promotion in three seasons having beaten Leeds at Elland Road before the international break.

Leeds also failed to receive any nominations for the Championship’s player-of-the-year award.

A three-man shortlist features Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp, Norwich City’s Teemu Pukki and Birmingham City’s Che Adams, the three top scorers in the division.

The EFL awards ceremony takes place in London a week on Sunday.

Championship team of the year: Darren Randolph (Middlesbrough), Jamal Lewis (Norwich City), Liam Cooper (Leeds United), Reece James (Wigan Athletic), Max Aarons (Norwich City), Oliver Norwood (Sheffield United), Kalvin Phillips (Leeds United), Jarrod Bowen (Hull City), Che Adams (Birmingham City), Billy Sharp (Sheffield United), Teemu Pukki (Norwich CIty).

Manager: Chris Wilder (Sheffield United)