Leeds United duo Pearce and Vieira in the frame for England Under-21 duty

LEEDS UNITED duo Tom Pearce and Ronaldo Vieira could get their chance for England’s Under-21s tomorrow but Eunan O’Kane has pulled out of the Republic Of Ireland squad with a shoulder injury.

Left-back Pearce and central midfielder Vieira are both part of the young Three Lions squad that are in France looking to win the Toulon Tournament for a third year in a row.

Tom Pearce.

Vieira scored the decisive spot kick as England won the tournament last year on a penalty shootout against the Ivory Coast and the quest to land the prize will begin with tomorrow afternoon’s opening match in Group A against China (2pm).

England will then take on China in their second group stage match on Tuesday evening before concluding their opening round of fixtures against Qatar on Friday. But midfielder O’Kane will not feature for the Republic Of Ireland in their friendlies against the USA or France next week after picking up a shoulder injury. O’Kane pulled out of the squad just one day after boss Martin O’Neill named his squad.

United duo Stuart Dallas and Bailey Peacock-Farrell are also part of the Northern Ireland squad for next week’s away friendlies with Panama and Costa Rica on Wednesday and Sunday respectively while Pontus Jansson is away with Sweden who host Denmark on Tuesday and Peru a week today.