Rodrigo has amassed 25 caps for Spain but last represented his country in the Nations League clash against Ukraine in October of last year.

The forward's first season at Leeds was disrupted by injuries and coronavirus but the 30-year-old ended the campaign in good form, scoring four goals in May and being nominated for the month's Premier League player of the month award.

The Whites star was still overlooked when Enrique named his squad for the European Championships although Rodrigo was then called up to a ‘parallel bubble’ in the Spain camp due to positive tests for Covid-19.

The forward was not called for in the Euros and the 30-year-old has not been included in Enrique's squad for October's Nations League semi-final against Italy.

Rodrigo had also missed the cut for September's World Cup qualifiers.

Whites team mate Diego Llorente has eight caps for Spain and was part of the Euros squad but the centre-back is currently out with a muscular injury and has not been included in Enrique's latest selection.

OVERLOOKED: Leeds United's record signing Rodrigo. Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images.

