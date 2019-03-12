Leeds United duo named in 27-man Northern Ireland squad for Euro 2020 qualifiers

Leeds United duo Stuart Dallas and Bailey Peacock-Farrell have both been named in Northern Ireland's 27-man squad for their upcoming Euro 2020 qualifiers against Estonia and Belarus.

Northern Ireland get their qualifying campaign underway on March 21 when they welcome Estonia to Windsor Park before hosting Belarus on March 24.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell. PIC: Nick Potts/PA.

Darlington-born Peacock-Farrell made his international debut just under 10 months ago in a 0-0 friendly draw with Panama.

He has since gone on to earn five caps but is still awaiting his first win as a Northern Ireland player, having drawn two and lost three of the games he has appeared in.

He played three times during Northern Ireland's UEFA Nations League campaign as Michael O'Neill's side failed to pick up a single point in their four games against Austria and Bosnia and Herzegovina.

Stuart Dallas has earned 36 international caps and made his debut eight years ago.

Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood has been left out of the squad for personal reasons. PIC: Charles McQuillan/Getty Images.

The 28-year-old signed for Leeds United in August 2015, helping to sky rocket his Northern Ireland career.

Dallas hadn't played a competitive game for his country before his move to Elland Road, but he soon became a key part of the Northern Ireland side that qualified for their first-ever European Championships in 2016.

Meanwhile, Sheffield United midfielder Oliver Norwood, who has become a regular starter under O'Neill, has been omitted from the squad for personal reasons.

Blades teammate Conor Washington missed the last round of international games but is back in the 27-strong squad for next week's qualifiers.

Rotherham United striker Kyle Vassell made his Northern Ireland debut in the Nations League but he misses out through injury.