Leeds United duo Marcelo Bielsa and Pablo Hernandez joined by city's rising stars for 2019 Leeds Sports Awards

MARCELO BIELSA, Pablo Hernandez and Josh Warrington are joined by rising stars such as Ciara Schlosshan and Hope Price following the unveiling of finalists for the record-breaking 2019 Leeds Sports Awards, set to be held at first direct arena on Thursday, February 28.

The event will again be hosted by BBC Sport reporter Tanya Arnold with this year’s awards having attracted a record 2,266 votes.

The finalists for the Senior Achievers Awards had already been announced with Leeds United’s stellar first half of the new Championship campaign seeing the Whites listed for two awards.

World renowned Argentinian chief Bielsa is nominated for the coach of the year award alongside Leeds gymnastics supremo Dave Murray, Hunslet Club Parkside rugby league coach Paul McShane and Leeds Rhinos rugby league ace Adam Cuthbertson.

Whites playmaker Hernandez is also in contention for the Sportsman of the Year award alongside IBF featherweight world champion Warrington, triple Commonwealth Games gold medalist diver Jack Laugher MBE and another triple Commonwealth Games gold medalist in Nile Wilson who also secured two Commonwealth silvers.

Yorkshire and England cricket star Adil Rashid is also in the running for the award along with rising star triathlete Sam Dickinson.

Another Commonwealth Games gold medalist, badminton star Gabby Adcock, features as one of six athletes nominated for the Sportswoman Of The Year award.

Also featuring are double Olympic champion turned professional boxer Nicola Adams OBE, Commonwealths silver medalist diver Alicia Blagg, ITU World Triathlon Series podium placer Georgia Taylor-Brown, Leeds Rhinos’ rugby league star Lois Forsell and Yorkshire cricketing star Katie Levik.

But this week also sees the unveiling of finalists for the Young Achievers, Special Contribution and Leeds Cares awards, led by Youth Olympics gold medalist and Tokyo 2020 hopeful Price.

The Hunslet Club teen took gold in Buenos Aries last October and the Leeds flyweight will face competition from Youth Olympics 3m springboard silver medalist Anthony Harding from the City Of Leeds Diving Club to be named Young Sportsman of the Year.

The shortlist for the Young Sportsman award also features City Of Leeds Gymnastics star Jack Stanley, Leeds City Athletics Club runner Ethan Hussey and City Of Leeds Trampolining Club athlete Harrison Green.

Four girls will do battle do be crowned Young Sportswoman of the Year including City Of Leeds Swimming Club duo Schlosshan and Leah Crisp who both excelled at the 2018 Junior European Championships in which Schlosshan took silver in the 200m butterfly.

They are up against City Of Leeds Diving Club starlet Callie Eaglestone and Gina Bene-Hamill of Horizon Taekwondo Club Bradford.

The City Of Leeds Diving Club are also one of three finalists for the Club/Team Performance award alongside Hunslet Club Parkside and West Park Leeds Senior Ladies RUFC.

There is also a six way battle for the young/club team award between the City of Leeds Swimming Junior League Team, City of Leeds Synchronised

Swimming Club, Corpus Christi Catholic College Year 7 Girls Rugby, Guiseley Rangers Under 12’s, The Junior MA and WA Leeds Gymnastics Team and Yorkshire Cricket County Girls U15’s.

The Young Disability Sportsman of the Year award is between physical disability and wheelchair rugby league trio Josh Butler, Nathan Collins and Owen Lockwood plus wheelchair tennis star Lucas Town.

Cycling’s Alice Hewitson and trampolining’s Charlotte Tate in combat for the sportswoman version.

Back in the Senior Achievers Category, the Sportsman Disability award will be between powerlifting European champion and Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Ali Jawad, Leeds Rhinos’ wheelchair rugby league Grand Final winner James Simpson and para-cyclist world champion Adam Duggleby MBE who is the sighted pilot to visually impaired cyclist Steve Bate.

This year’s European Championships gold medalist wheelchair racer Hannah Cockroft MBE and Leeds Rhinos wheelchair rugby league ace Jodie Boyd-Ward battling it out for the Sportswoman version.

All voting and nominations have now finished with winners announced on the night.

Vice chair of organisers Sports Leeds Sally Nickson said: “The Leeds Sports Awards celebrate immense sporting talent across the city – from local athletes, clubs, coaches and volunteers, to Commonwealth Medalists and World Champions. This year has proven more challenging than ever to judge the finalists due to the level of talent and number of achievements across the city. We’re looking forward to celebrating yet another year of success.”

Tickets to the awards dinner are available now and can be purchased by emailing leedssportsawards@bananakick.com

Full list of finalists

SENIOR ACHIEVERS sponsored by Ringways and Motability

Sportsman: Sam Dickinson, Pablo Hernandez, Jack Laugher MBE, Adil Rashid, Josh Warrington, Nile Wilson.

Sportswoman: Nicola Adams OBE, Gabby Adcock, Alicia Blagg, Lois Forsell, Katie Levick, George Taylor-Brown.

Sportsman Disability: Adam Duggleby MBE, Ali Jawad, James Simpson.

Sportswoman Disability: Jodie Boyd-Ward, Hannah Cockroft MBE,.

Coach: Marcelo Bielsa, Adam Cuthbertson, Paul McShane, Dave Murray.

YOUNG ACHIEVERS

Young Sportsman: Anthony Harding, Ethan Hussey, Harrison Green, Hope Price, Jack Stanley.

Young Sportswoman: Callie Eaglestone, Ciara Schlosshan, Gina Bene-Hamill, Leah Crisp.

Young Disability Sportsman: Josh Butler, Lucas Town, Nathan Collins, Owen Lockwood.

Young Disability Sportswoman: Alice Hewitson, Charlotte Tate.

Young Club/Team – Participation: City of Leeds Swimming Junior League Team, City of Leeds Synchronised Swimming Club, Corpus Christi Catholic College Year 7 Girls Rugby, Guiseley Rangers Under 12’s, The Junior MA and WA Leeds Gymnastics Team, Yorkshire Cricket County Girls U15’s.

SPECIAL CONTRIBUTION

Student Sport: Connor Davies, Curtis Davies, Sion Jones, Izzy Palmer, University of Leeds Boat Club, University of Leeds Netball Club.

Club/Team – Performance: City of Leeds Diving Club, Hunslet Club Parkside ARLFC, West Park Leeds Senior Ladies RUFC.

Coach – Participation: Dale Bottomley, Kris Stafford, Harrison Marshall, Stephen Quinn, Ryan Tucker.

Volunteer: Kris Hargreaves, Susan Partridge.

Outstanding Service to Sport: Bob Jones, Louise Wells & Joanne Chadwick, Roy Francis.

Service to PE & School Sport: Charlie Pyatt, Stephen Boothroyd.

LEEDS CARES AWARD

Andrew Gardner, Leeds Girls Can Ambassadors, Leeds Gymnastics Club, Otley Sailing Club, Peter Thompson, Yorkshire Cancer Research.