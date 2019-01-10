Leeds United duo Marcelo Bielsa and Kemar Roofe nominated for monthly Championship awards

Marcelo Bielsa and Kemar Roofe are in line for their second awards of the season after being shortlisted for December’s manager and player-of-the-month prizes.

Bielsa and Roofe won the Championship trophies for August and could be acknowledged again on the back of Leeds’ impressive run of form last month.

United took five wins and 15 points from their six league fixtures in December, taking control of the Championship table and finishing 2018 in first place.

Roofe scored five goals including dramatic 95th-minute winners against Aston Villa on December 22 and Blackburn Rovers on Boxing Day.

The striker is vying for the player-of-the-month award with Hull City’s Jarrod Bowen, the scorer of both goals in Hull’s 2-0 win at Elland Road on December 30, Sheffield United’s Billy Sharp and Derby County midfielder Harry Wilson.

Bielsa has been nominated for the manager-of-the-month award alongside Hull boss Nigel Adkins, Bristol City coach Lee Johnson and West Bromwich Albion’s Darren Moore.

The Argentinian declined to be photographed with his trophy when he won the prize in August, a reward earned by an unbeaten streak in his first month in English football.

“I’m thankful,” Bielsa said at the time. “I shared this award with all the people who allowed me to get it - my staff, the players and the fans who support us. But you know that partial rewards are always suspicious.”